AI-powered binoculars can identify birds, animals for you

AI-enhanced binoculars, the Swarovski Optik AX Visio, bring a new level of sophistication to wildlife observation, capable of identifying over 9,000 species of birds and animals.

Designed by Marc Newson, these high-end binoculars offer a seamless blend of traditional aesthetics and cutting-edge technology.

During a demonstration at CES 2024, the binoculars showcased their prowess by identifying birds within seconds, according to The Verge. The integrated operating and object-recognition system, powered by an onboard neural processing unit, processed the image as a red circle filled in, revealing the species.

The 10 x 32 binoculars with a 1,000-yard field of view deliver a crystal-clear image. Additionally, these smart binoculars come with a 13MP camera and 1080p video capabilities, allowing users to capture their wildlife encounters. The media can be effortlessly transferred wirelessly to the Swarovski Optik Outdoor app on a smartphone.

For wildlife enthusiasts, the built-in GPS enhances the experience by providing location-based species identification. Priced at $4,799, these binoculars may not be a spontaneous buy, but they do provide a variety of features.

Another useful feature is the "share discoveries" function, allowing users to guide friends to spotted wildlife using arrow markers in the viewfinder.

The Swarovski Optik AX Visio is set to hit markets in February.