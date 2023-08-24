We need to focus on positives

Sadia Haque
24 August, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 09:14 pm

Sadia Haque. Photo: Courtesy
Sadia Haque. Photo: Courtesy

I personally feel that we like to focus on the negative things more rather than talking about the positive changes that are taking place. It should be changed. 

We also need to remove the gap of information and understanding about what is the difference between traditional role of business and a start-up. 

And that is where I think we need to do a lot more in educating our wider audience so that more people can come to the start-up ecosystem and set up their own initiatives. 

We need more stories on glorifying examples of start-up success and more on creative solutions, and developing technology impacting the nation.

In the recently concluded start-up summit, we have witnessed a surge of interest in entrepreneurs about start-up both from females and males, which is very inspiring.

About initiating Sharetrip, both my husband and I were in corporate jobs and loved traveling on every possible occasion, weekends and holidays. 

Colleagues and friends used to ask for travel tips from us all the time and we thought why not turn our passion into business. 

We did it and now we thank the positive thinking.

Sadia Haque is the Founder & CEO of ShareTrip

