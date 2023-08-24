Now I just want the recognition

Fardina Ahmed Rashin
24 August, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 09:08 pm

I was fine with my job at a private company until I was pregnant. The employer did not treat me well and I had to quit my job.

I devoted myself to raising my child. I used to make stylish dresses for my child at home and everyone appreciated my fashion sense that brought me to the fashion arena.

My online fashion shop was a success and now I earn more than what I could from the job I had left. I am proud of my entrepreneurship and dream to grow much 
bigger.

However, people still talk in a way that makes me feel that the job would have been more prestigious. Later, I felt all I need in life is the recognition of my entrepreneurial success.

Fardina Ahmed Rashin, Founder, littles and mosaic event.

Women in Start-up / Bangladesh

