Huge potential for start-ups in Bangladesh

Ziaul Karim
24 August, 2023, 09:00 pm
Despite having so many reasons that let start-ups flourish, Bangladesh was lagging behind the peer economies in terms of start-ups contribution to the GDP or the amount of investments they receive.

The sheer size of population - 62% of which is aged below 35 years, 90% mobile phone penetration, 39% internet penetration are the factors that built the ground offering ample opportunities for a start-up boom.

However, the $112 million start-up investment in Bangladesh last year was only 0.03% of the GDP, which was 0.1% in Pakistan and 0.6% in India.

The government, rightly addressing the potential, showed its commitment for a strong start-up ecosystem. Start-up Bangladesh with a Tk500 crore venture capital fund and the iDEA Project that mentors start-up entrepreneurs are reflecting part of that.

With the supportive role of the government, Bangladesh has already got unicorn start-ups that are valued over one billion dollar each. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent announcement to help build 50 unicorn start-ups by 2041 further reflects the strong government commitment for a flourished start-up ecosystem.

Women, making half of the population, should be encouraged and facilitated to be an equal part of the journey towards smart Bangladesh.

Ziaul Karim, head of Communications and External Affairs, EBL

Women in Start-up

