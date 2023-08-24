More start-ups should represent women

As a leading bank of Bangladesh with comprehensive products, at Eastern Bank we try to help our clients navigate through market uncertainties.

Start-up is important when we are together here aspiring to accelerate the transition of Bangladesh's journey towards a trillion dollar economy by 2040.

If we look at the current scenario, the start-up road seems not much convincing. Women are persistently coming into what is small and medium enterprise business but limiting themselves only to traditional business lines. In the era of artificial intelligence and fourth industrial revolution, more start-ups should represent tech savvy women founders and co-workers.

Such outlook is the theme of our discussion. We need to understand, plan and strengthen the start-up ecosystem for a faster journey towards Smart Bangladesh. I would like to welcome our esteemed panellists to reflect on today's topic Women in Start-up: A Journey towards Smart Bangladesh.

M Khorshed Anowar, Head of retail and sme banking, EBL