Less women entrepreneurs: a weakness of the society

We mostly talk about those who founded a start-up or who are leading the organisations now. But, we overlook the team who work to let the start-up grow big. We should value them as well.

BASIS has 24,400 member firms where more than 3 lakh people work. 20% of them are female and I am really proud of them. Women are equally skilled in tech jobs, I observed.

The problem is, they are not coming up as entrepreneurs. For instance, only 5% of the BASIS firms' founders are women. Girls, after their excellent performance in the school and college exams, start to lag in the job market participation. 

We don't get them in the corporate sector as much as it could have been.  It is a problem with our society and the whole 
ecosystem.

Women need more support from their families and society as well. Without women talents coming up, the Smart Bangladesh vision cannot be realised.

In most families, only teaching and banking are assumed to be the right profession for women. They believe only there is safety and security for women. 

We need to bring the changes to let the families come out of such notion.

We have to focus on proper education and skill development of our women to let them win in a wide range of industries.

Many female-led start-ups in Bangladesh are huge businesses nowadays and they are doing it in an equally competent 
manner.

It is a business at the end of day, they have to build and manage the business, create jobs, opportunities for themselves and others and grow in a sustainable way to keep contributing to the economy.

Russell T. Ahmed, president, Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS)

Women in Start-up

