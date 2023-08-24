Need clear roadmap to onboard women

Achia Nila
24 August, 2023, 09:10 pm
24 August, 2023

Achia Nila. Photo: Courtesy
I had a scholarship for higher studies at a foreign university after my computer science and engineering graduation. At the same time, the government announced the Digital Bangladesh vision.

My father wanted me to do something in Bangladesh, instead of going abroad. Practically, the option was seeking for a job while I always wanted to do something new.

It was not in my focus to do something "all women." Digital Bangladesh declaration included so many initiatives but any specific component regarding women. I thought, how a country would go digital without onboarding half of its population – the women, especially when access to education, finance and many other things were big hurdles for them.

At my job, I had some savings and I bought five computers and started my firm. I was looking for female team members, but failed to recruit them by job posting at Bdjobs and other platforms.

I hunted them from the fourth year CSE classes at universities and now Women In Digital is an all-female team.  

We need to change the mindset through family education that will let women feel the importance of working independently, instead of thinking that feeding the family is only men's job.

IT professionals are working in international markets even if it is online work. When hardworking construction workers and shopkeepers send money from abroad, they are treated as remittance warriors here. When ICT workers bring dollars against their salary, fee or bill income, they have to pay a 40% tax here.

Knowledge workers should not be discouraged in such ways as they are the enablers of Smart Bangladesh.

 

Achia Nila is the founder and CEO at Women In Digital, Blockchain Trainer, and a digital transformation consultant

 

