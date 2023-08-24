We need a smart legal sector

My journey was hard. My parents were very conservative at the beginning. I had to fight with all the difficulties right from when I went to the UK to study Law.

"A girl abroad alone?" That was too much back then. Now things have changed a lot, five girls from my family went abroad for higher studies. Their parents had to agree as they presented me as an example of success.

I have learnt financial independence is important for a woman.

When I went to work as a legal professional abroad, I found the industry even there was male dominated but working outside until late night was not a problem there. In our society, it is difficult to continue.

However, I was lucky enough that my parents supported me.

My start-up is working in the legal sector of Bangladesh. We are talking about Digital Bangladesh, Smart Bangladesh, but where are the smart lawyers?

Crime patterns have changed. Nowadays thieves don't prefer breaking your doors or windows, instead they hack your phones, or mobile banking codes, digital data, and identity to steal your money.

Most of the modern day criminals are left unpunished, not because we don't have laws. Instead, it is because, in 70-80% cases the crimes cannot be proved.

Our research suggests around 12,000 such cases are pending.

Our advocates and judges need much detailed learning of how cybercrimes take place, our laws need clarity on more than 18,000 points of laws.

We need smart lawyers to protect the citizens of Smart Bangladesh.

Everything online is based on data and we are yet to secure our online data.

Tasnuva Shelley, CEO & Founder of Legalized Education Bangladesh Ltd, and Head of Chambers at Justicia Legal Minds.