Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose to Bayern

Sports

Reuters
14 September, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 12:34 pm

Related News

Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose to Bayern

"Last year I was angry because they were far superior to us. Today I think we played better than Bayern. We dominated them, we subdued them."

Reuters
14 September, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 12:34 pm
Xavi angry after &#039;dominant&#039; Barcelona lose to Bayern

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez criticised his team's inability to convert their opportunities on Tuesday after losing 2-0 at Bayern Munich in a Champions League game he said they "dominated".

Bayern scored twice in four minutes against the run of play to move top of Group C, three points above second-placed Barca.

Barcelona had more possession than Bayern and outshot the German side 18-13.

"I am angry. I do not like to lose. We have not deserved it," Xavi told reporters.

"Last year I was angry because they were far superior to us. Today I think we played better than Bayern. We dominated them, we subdued them."

"We created many clear chances to score and it would have changed the match. In Champions League matches, it's always about details.

"At this level, everything is very even and you pay for these mistakes today it is hard learning, but it is like that."

Xavi said his team need to minimise their mistakes.

"There was an error at a corner, there was an error in a transition that we did not stop and they have stopped transitions many times," he said.

"And then what we have failed, we have failed a lot, there has been a lack of effectiveness that we have normally had ... So the way to play was very good, positive for this part, but negative for the result."

Football

FC Barcelona / Xavi / ucl / Bayern Munich / Bayern Munich V Barcelona

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam

The story of a people through the story of their language

1h | Panorama
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an illegal RMG export business 

6h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First fifty ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps

22h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Salman Khan’s clothing brand to open its Dhaka outlet tomorrow

5h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

17h | Videos
Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Diet Plan for Weight Loss

17h | Videos
Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

17h | Videos
Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

6
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka