World School Chess: St. Joseph School of Dhaka finishes 27th

St. Joseph Higher Secondary School of Dhaka finished 27th in the World School Team Chess Championship securing seven points after the 8th and last round matches held in Aktau, Kazakhstan on Monday.

St. Joseph Higher Secondary School of Bangladesh ranked 27th among 43 schools from 39 countries.

On Monday morning, St. Joseph School lost to Mathematical Grammar School of Serbia by 1.5-2.5 game points and in the 8th or last round game Monday afternoon, St. Joseph School won against English School Nicosia of Cyprus by 2.5-1.5 game points.

The players of the St. Joseph School team are Osman Faruk Sami, Ahnaf Rashid Chowdhury, Nawshad Uddin, Karar Riddho Haque and Abrar Zaheen.

FIDE trainer and International Master Abu Sufian Shakeel served as the coach cum captain of the St. Joseph School chess team.

Istanbul ENKA High School of Turkey emerged as the unbeaten champions in the U-18 group securing full 16 points.