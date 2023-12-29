World number one Djokovic taking it 'season by season'

Sports

AFP
29 December, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 03:59 pm

Related News

World number one Djokovic taking it 'season by season'

The Serbian superstar is the king of the Melbourne Park hard courts, winning the Australian Open a record 10 times, with an 11th in his sights next month.

AFP
29 December, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 03:59 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

World number one Novak Djokovic is hoping his latest trip to Australia is not the last, but admits that at 36 he is now taking it "season by season".

The Serbian superstar is the king of the Melbourne Park hard courts, winning the Australian Open a record 10 times, with an 11th in his sights next month.

He gets his preparations under way in Perth at the ATP-WTA United Cup on Sunday after another incredible season that brought three more Grand Slam titles for a record 24.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

That included another Australian Open, taming Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6–3, 7–6 (7–4), 7–6 (7–5) in the 2023 final.

So dominant is Djokovic that he has won four of the last five Australian Opens with the only exception being 2022, when he was kicked out of the country for refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

"I hope it's not the last, to be honest," he said of being in Australia again after his arrival in Perth and a late training session on Thursday.

"Coming back to Australia, I've always felt like I played my best tennis over the years and had great support. So I'm not sure, I don't really have a plan (for) what's going to happen next year.

"I'm kind of taking season by season to see how far it takes me."

Djokovic's absence from the 2022 Australian Open saw long-time rival Rafael Nadal add to his only other title at Melbourne Park in 2009.

Nadal, 37, returns after a year away from the sport at the Brisbane International this week following hip surgery, with the two greats set to cross paths in Australia one more time.

Djokovic, who has largely escaped injuries over the years, said he expects the 22-time Grand Slam winner to be as competitive as ever.

"He's not a kind of a player that will come back to the tour just to play -- let's say -- on a medium level, play a few matches," Djokovic said at an exhibition match in Saudi Arabia before heading to Perth.

"He wants to win titles, he wants to be the best, that's why he is who he is: a legend of our sport."

Others

Novak Djokovic / Tennis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Darr: Blurred lines between love and lunacy

Darr: Blurred lines between love and lunacy

2h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Can Southeast Asia afford to retire its coal plants?

8h | Panorama
Suspicious about your spouse to-be? This wedding planner has your back

Suspicious about your spouse to-be? This wedding planner has your back

6h | Panorama
Whether it be because of dust kicked up by the metro rail’s construction works or smoke produced by unfit vehicles, Karwan Bazar&#039;s highly polluted air is a health hazard to all that pass through the area. PHOTOS: RAJIB DHAR

What Karwan Bazar-Farmgate's 'labour pain' tells us about Dhaka's pollution

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

18h | Videos
Top 10 football moments of 2023

Top 10 football moments of 2023

19h | Videos
The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

21h | Videos
Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

23h | Videos