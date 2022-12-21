World champions Messi and Co ditch bus parade for chopper ride due to 'explosion of popular joy'

Sports

AFP
21 December, 2022, 02:20 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 02:26 am

Related News

World champions Messi and Co ditch bus parade for chopper ride due to 'explosion of popular joy'

"The World Champions are flying over the parade route in helicopters because it was impossible to continue on the ground due to the explosion of popular joy," presidential spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti said on Twitter.

AFP
21 December, 2022, 02:20 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 02:26 am
Players of Argentina fly in a helicopter over the fans at 9 de Julio Avenue during a victory parade due to security reasons amid the a multitude of fans that collapsed the highways, the route of the open-top bus carrying the Argentina national team for the parade was interrupted. Photo: AFP
Players of Argentina fly in a helicopter over the fans at 9 de Julio Avenue during a victory parade due to security reasons amid the a multitude of fans that collapsed the highways, the route of the open-top bus carrying the Argentina national team for the parade was interrupted. Photo: AFP

Argentina's World Cup winners were forced to abandon their open-top bus parade around Buenos Aires due to the massive crowds and have instead embarked on a helicopter tour of the capital, the presidency said Tuesday.

"The World Champions are flying over the parade route in helicopters because it was impossible to continue on the ground due to the explosion of popular joy," presidential spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti said on Twitter.

The bus had been crawling along the planned 30-kilometer route towards the center of the capital due to the huge numbers of Argentines who had lined the streets to celebrate their victory over France in the World Cup final.

Millions of people had been gathering around various parade points in the capital since dawn in a bid to see their heroes in the flesh.

The largest congregation was at the iconic Obelisk monument in the center of Buenos Aires that has for decades been the epicenter of sporting celebrations.

Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), blamed police for the decision to abandon the planned bus tour.

"They are not allowing us to go and greet all the people at the Obelisk," said Tapia on Twitter.

"The same security agencies that escorted us are not allowing us to continue.

"Thousands of apologies in the name of all the champion players. It's a shame."

The news emerged almost five hours after the team set off from the AFA training complex where they had briefly rested following their late night arrival from Qatar.

Hundreds of people starting running towards the presidential palace on another city center square amidst rumors the players were heading there by helicopter.

But it turned out that they merely flew over the planned route before returning to the AFA complex.

An estimated five to six million people had lined the parade route, a government source said.

Television images showed one man trying to jump from a bridge onto the players' bus but missing and falling into a crowd of people.

FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Argentina Football Team / Argentina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flying is inarguably the least sustainable travel mode and should be avoided by anyone who wants to reduce their carbon footprint. Photo: Reuters

How bad for the environment is travelling?

15h | Panorama
Village Super Market, Dumuria, Khulna Photography: Vaastukalpa Architects Limited

Tensile Structures: Bending your design into shape

16h | Habitat
Now that Ayesha has completed her Brac apprenticeship, she wants to be an MCP (Master Craft Person) and help other girls like her. Photo: Courtesy

10 years of Brac's Apprenticeship Programme transforming the lives of school dropouts

17h | Panorama
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. Sketch: TBS

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed: The man who taught the world how to scale development interventions

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

7h | TBS Entertainment
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

11h | TBS SPORTS
Di Maria gained his piece of destiny

Di Maria gained his piece of destiny

9h | TBS SPORTS
Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

12h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan