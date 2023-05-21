'Nothing official': Miraz on County offers

While there have been reports that Mehidy Hasan Miraz received an offer from Warwickshire CCC to play English County Cricket, the all-rounder has confirmed that there has been 'nothing official' regarding him getting any offer to play in County cricket. He got the offer through English player Jake Lintott, who played with Miraz in Dhaka Premier League (DPL) for Mohammedan. Lintott played six matches for Mohammedan in the DPL and Miraz developed a friendship with the English left-arm spinner in that short time.

But it is not official, Miraz himself confirmed the matter to The Business Standard (TBS).

"Lintott told me a number of times (regarding Miraz playing in County). I told him I want to play but I have a commitment to my national team. When there is no national duty, then I have no problem to play there," Miraz told TBS regarding the 'unofficial' County offer.

"There has been nothing official from any County club. After Lintott told me a few times, I informed him about national duty. But he didn't tell me about any particular club," he added.

Miraz said there has to be an official offer for further discussions.

"It will depend mostly on my national team schedule. If the national team's schedule is not affected and permission is granted, then the opportunity to play in the County will be created," Miraz concluded.

In the past, few Bangladeshis have competed in the coveted first-class tournament.

Shakib Al Hasan made an early appearance for Worcestershire, while renowned opener Tamim Iqbal played for Nottinghamshire. Mustafiz Rahman also competed for Sussex but was forced to withdraw owing to injury after only one game.