'Nothing official': Miraz on County offers

Sports

TBS Report
21 May, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 04:13 pm

Related News

'Nothing official': Miraz on County offers

"Lintott told me a number of times (regarding Miraz playing in County). I told him I want to play but I have a commitment to my national team. When there is no national duty, then I have no problem to play there," Miraz told TBS regarding the 'unofficial' County offer.

TBS Report
21 May, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 04:13 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

While there have been reports that Mehidy Hasan Miraz received an offer from Warwickshire CCC to play English County Cricket, the all-rounder has confirmed that there has been 'nothing official' regarding him getting any offer to play in County cricket. He got the offer through English player Jake Lintott, who played with Miraz in Dhaka Premier League (DPL) for Mohammedan. Lintott played six matches for Mohammedan in the DPL and Miraz developed a friendship with the English left-arm spinner in that short time.

But it is not official, Miraz himself confirmed the matter to The Business Standard (TBS).

"Lintott told me a number of times (regarding Miraz playing in County). I told him I want to play but I have a commitment to my national team. When there is no national duty, then I have no problem to play there," Miraz told TBS regarding the 'unofficial' County offer.

"There has been nothing official from any County club. After Lintott told me a few times, I informed him about national duty. But he didn't tell me about any particular club," he added.

Miraz said there has to be an official offer for further discussions. 

"It will depend mostly on my national team schedule. If the national team's schedule is not affected and permission is granted, then the opportunity to play in the County will be created," Miraz concluded.

In the past, few Bangladeshis have competed in the coveted first-class tournament.

Shakib Al Hasan made an early appearance for Worcestershire, while renowned opener Tamim Iqbal played for Nottinghamshire. Mustafiz Rahman also competed for Sussex but was forced to withdraw owing to injury after only one game.

Cricket

Mehidy Hasan Miraz / County cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

8h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A fulfilling job is a luxury of modern times

10h | Panorama
Urbanisation in Bangladesh is a growing reality with multifaceted dilemmas, fragmented interventions, and the absence of holistic perspectives. Photo: TBS

Urban policy discourse and the knowledge gap thus far

9h | Panorama
Building a machan in the Sundarbans. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: ‘I would be in this cage for at least 12 hours’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

21h | TBS Stories
Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

1d | TBS Stories
Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

23h | TBS Stories
Where is Allen Swapon's “Boiyam pakhi”

Where is Allen Swapon's “Boiyam pakhi”

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

2
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

6
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination