England's Robinson concedes record 43 runs in an over in county game

Sports

Reuters
26 June, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 07:08 pm

Related News

England's Robinson concedes record 43 runs in an over in county game

Kimber was on 72 when Robinson bowled the 59th over where the batter smashed two sixes and six boundaries while Robinson also overstepped three times. No balls in County Cricket carry a two-run penalty, resulting in a very expensive nine-ball over. He brought up his century with a boundary and although Robinson tried to change the angle by coming around the wicket, Kimber could not be stopped as he broke the record for the most runs off an over in the County Championship's 134-year history.

Reuters
26 June, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 07:08 pm
England&#039;s Robinson concedes record 43 runs in an over in county game

When Sussex's Ollie Robinson came on to bowl against Leicestershire's number eight batter Louis Kimber on Wednesday, little did the England bowler know he would go down in the record books for conceding 43 runs in an over.

After Sussex had declared their second innings on 296-6 to post a target of 464, Leicestershire were on the ropes at 144-6 when Kimber walked in and cut loose, dealing in boundaries to bring up his fifty in no time.

Kimber was on 72 when Robinson bowled the 59th over where the batter smashed two sixes and six boundaries while Robinson also overstepped three times. No balls in County Cricket carry a two-run penalty, resulting in a very expensive nine-ball over.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He brought up his century with a boundary and although Robinson tried to change the angle by coming around the wicket, Kimber could not be stopped as he broke the record for the most runs off an over in the County Championship's 134-year history.

Shoaib Bashir had similarly conceded 38 runs in an over in a county match between Surrey and Worcestershire just two days earlier and he will probably thank his England team mate for erasing his name from the record books.

Kimber, who was not even at the crease at the start of the day's play, went into lunch unbeaten on 191 off just 92 deliveries with Leicestershire needing 89 runs to win.

Cricket

Ollie Robinson / County cricket / Louis Kimber

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

8h | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

9h | Panorama
Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Hamas blames the US for continuing the war

Hamas blames the US for continuing the war

49m | Videos
Not just tradition, GI also has a commercial side – CPD

Not just tradition, GI also has a commercial side – CPD

1h | Videos
South Africa faces Afghanistan in the first semifinal of 2024 T20 World Cup

South Africa faces Afghanistan in the first semifinal of 2024 T20 World Cup

2h | Videos
How 4 death row convicts escaped Bogura prison by making hole in roof

How 4 death row convicts escaped Bogura prison by making hole in roof

3h | Videos