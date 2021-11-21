Windies' Jeremy Solozano stretchered off field after nasty blow on helmet

Sports

21 November, 2021, 03:35 pm
Windies' Jeremy Solozano stretchered off field after nasty blow on helmet

The incident took place in the 24th over of the Lankan first innings after which Shai Hope replaced him as a substitute fielder.

West Indies cricketer Jeremy Solozano, who is playing his maiden Test, met with a horrifying accident in the ongoing match against Sri Lanka in Galle.  

The 26-year-old while fielding at fine short-leg took a firm blow on his helmet after the ball was struck powerfully by Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne. Soon after getting struck with the ball, the Windies fielder immediately fell on the ground before being stretchered off the field. 

The incident took place in the 24th over of the Lankan first innings after which Shai Hope replaced him as a substitute fielder.  

The 26-year-old batter had got his maiden Windies cap earlier in the day just before the toss, which was won by Lankan captain Karunaratne, who opted to bat first. 

Both the sides have relied on their spin attack as the hosts went for two in the form of Lasith Embuldeniya and Praveen Jayawickrama. Meanwhile, they also have a third spin option in the form of Ramesh Mendis, who is all-rounder. 

West Indies have included Jomel Warrican and Rahkeem Cornwall in their playing XI.  

Leading from the front Karunaratne along with Pathum Nissanka added 139 runs for the opening stand before the latter was dismissed by Shannon Gabriel on 56. The skipper is still standing tall in the middle and has helped his side reach 142/1 in the second session of the opening day. 

Comments

