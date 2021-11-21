Windies' Jeremy Solozano cleared of structural damage after head scans

21 November, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 07:18 pm

Solozano was fielding at short leg when Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne pulled a short delivery from Roston Chase into the grill of the Windies opener's helmet.

Scans on West Indies debutant Jeremy Solozano, who was taken to hospital after being hit on the helmet while fielding in the opening test against Sri Lanka at Galle, showed "no structural damage", the touring side said on Sunday.

Solozano was fielding at short leg when Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne pulled a short delivery from Roston Chase into the grill of the Windies opener's helmet.

Solozano immediately removed his helmet and lay down, surrounded by worried team mates and both the Sri Lankan batsmen at the Galle International Stadium as the team's physio sprinted on to the field.

The 26-year-old was carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

"Jeremy Solozano's scans show no structural damage. He will be kept at the hospital overnight for observation," West Indies said in a statement 

Shai Hope came on as the substitute fielder in the first match of the two-test series.

Cricket

Jeremy Solozano / Sri Lanka vs West Indies

