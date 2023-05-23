Why green tree emoji is being used in place of dot balls in IPL 2023 play-offs

Sports

Hindustan Times
23 May, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 11:14 pm

Related News

Why green tree emoji is being used in place of dot balls in IPL 2023 play-offs

While many wondered the reason behind the same, it was confirmed by Simon Doull on-air that it was to represent BCCI's brand new initiative towards safeguarding the environment. As per the information shared by Doull, BCCI plans to plant 500 trees for each dot ball. The initiative drew plenty of reaction on social media with many hailing the step taken by the BCCI.

Hindustan Times
23 May, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 11:14 pm
Why green tree emoji is being used in place of dot balls in IPL 2023 play-offs

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has reached its business end as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are engaged in the first play-offs of the season. Gujarat won the toss and invited Chennai to bat first at their home venue Chepauk and as expected the flow of runs remained a bit slow, considering the nature of the track.

While this was the scene on the pitch, fans noticed tree emoticons being used on the scorecard ticker every time a dot ball was delivered during the course of CSK innings, who scored 172/7 in 20 overs.

While many wondered the reason behind the same, it was confirmed by Simon Doull on-air that it was to represent BCCI's brand new initiative towards safeguarding the environment. As per the information shared by Doull, BCCI plans to plant 500 trees for each dot ball. The initiative drew plenty of reaction on social media with many hailing the step taken by the BCCI.

This is not the first time an initiative towards safeguarding the environment has been witnessed in the IPL. Royal Challengers Bangalore's "RCB Go Green Initiative" too comes with a similar objective. The team dons Green Jerseys once in a season to spread awareness about keeping the planet clean and healthy.

Earlier this season, Gujarat players were spotted wearing a lavender jersey, a move taken to raise awareness about cancer.

Gujarat aren't the first IPL side to don the Lavender jersey. In 2015, Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) had taken a similar initiative led by former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who is a cancer survivor himself.

Cricket

IPL / Ipl 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Focus on tax evaders': Zero tax payers lament proposed new rule

14h | Panorama
Photo: Maruf Raihan and Plural Works

Mirza Bari village home: A neat archi-type of sustainable design

12h | Habitat
Photo: Hindustan Times

Creative decorating hacks and ideas to transform your small bathroom

14h | Habitat
Infographic: TBS

Phoenix: The bicycle that once carried a generation on its back

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

4h | TBS World
Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

12h | TBS Entertainment
Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

2h | TBS World
Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss