When famous outfield players had to play as goalkeepers

Sports

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 05:49 pm

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Though it hardly happens, there have been instances where outfield players have had to play as goalkeepers. It changes the whole scenario of the game as this can lead to the team making unwanted changes to their teams. 

Sometimes because of seeing a red card and sometimes for injury in the match, most defenders need to wear gloves. 

The Business Standard (TBS) makes a list of five outfield footballers who played as a goalkeeper. 

Kyle Walker

It was a Champions League group stage match between Manchester City and Atalanta back in 2019-20. Ederson was taken off at halftime. Claudio Bravo took his place. 

Unfortunately, Bravo was sent off. Pep Guardiola was badly in need of a goalkeeper.  Then Kyle Walker came to the rescue. He did not concede any goal in that match. 

Dani Alves

The highest trophy winner played as a goalkeeper at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). It was a league match against Sochaux in 2018. 

The match was about to end and goalkeeper Kevin Trapp showed a red card. Alves gave his service under the post just for a few seconds.

Harry Kane

What should a forward do, score goals or stop opponents from scoring goals? The Tottenham forward is good at both.

It's one of the most iconic moments for Kane. He conceded a free-kick goal but before that, the captain of the Three Lions scored a hat-trick in that match. 

Rio Ferdinand

It was back in 2008. Edwin van der Sar was replaced by Tomasz Kuszczak. But Tomasz Kuszczak was sent off.

Ferdinand had no choice but to put on the goalkeeper's shirt. He conceded a penalty goal and that was the only goal of that match. 

John Terry

In a match in 2006, both of Chelsea's goalkeepers got injured. A collision with Stephen Hunt forced Petr Cech to leave the pitch. It was a severe injury and after that, he had to wear a helmet for the rest of his career. 

His replacement Carlo Cudicini was the second to get injured.

Defender Terry took the position under the goal post. He managed to give Chelsea a 1-0 victory.

