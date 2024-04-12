'Light injuries': Harry Kane's children in Munich car accident

Sports

AFP
12 April, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2024, 08:05 pm

Related News

'Light injuries': Harry Kane's children in Munich car accident

Three of Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane's children were "lightly injured" in a car accident outside Munich, a fire brigade spokesman said on Friday, confirming German media reports.

AFP
12 April, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2024, 08:05 pm
&#039;Light injuries&#039;: Harry Kane&#039;s children in Munich car accident

Three of Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane's children were "lightly injured" in a car accident outside Munich, a fire brigade spokesman said on Friday, confirming German media reports.
   
Three of Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane's children were "lightly injured" in a car accident outside Munich, a fire brigade spokesman said on Friday, confirming German media reports.

The accident took place on Monday when the England captain was in London ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Arsenal.

The spokesman for Hohenschaeftlarn fire brigade would not provide the identities of those injured in the crash but confirmed a Bild daily report was accurate.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"No one was seriously injured," the spokesman told AFP, explaining "the accident looked much worse than what it actually was."

Bild had published images of an accident between three cars, including a van carrying three of Kane's four children and the striker's bodyguard.

Eight people were taken to hospital for routine checks, the spokesman said.

Football

Harry Kane / Bayern Munich

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

1h | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

3h | Features
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

3h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

22h | Features

More Videos from TBS

The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

11m | Videos
The master of making the young old

The master of making the young old

1d | Videos
How do the people of Char area spend Eid?

How do the people of Char area spend Eid?

1d | Videos
Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

3d | Videos