West Indies Test hero Shamar Joseph gets maiden IPL stint with Lucknow

Shamar Joseph, West Indies' hero in their incredible win against Australia in the second Test, is set to make his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) appearance this year. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) roped in Joseph's services ahead of the 2024 season of the league, as the West Indian will replace England's Mark Wood in the squad.

The IPL confirmed the personnel change in the squad on their official website.

"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) named Shamar Joseph as replacement for pacer Mark Wood for the upcoming edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," the statement read.

"Joseph will join LSG for INR 3 Crore. The speedster was recently at the forefront during West Indies' Test win at the Gabba. He picked 7 wickets in the 2nd innings to script a historic win in Australia for West Indies. This will be Joseph's first stint in the IPL."

The 24-year-old Joseph had made his debut in the first Test of the two-match series; however, it was in the second Test that he produced an outing to remember for the ages. Joseph ran through the Australian batting order with an exceptional spell (11.5-0-68-7), propelling the Windies to a nail-biting eight-run victory at the Gabba, a venue renowned as a stronghold for the hosts.

Joseph's achievement was particularly remarkable considering his recent past as a security guard and his perseverance through a toe injury. In fact, the bowler was forced to withdraw from his International League T20 (ILT20) stint due to the injury.

Joseph had hobbled off the field before the final day of the Test when he was struck by a searing Mitchell Starc yorker from the final ball of West Indies' second innings. Despite the injury, Joseph bowled and flattened Australia for 207 to give the West Indies a memorable win.

Opening batter Steve Smith was left stranded with an unbeaten 91 off 146 balls as Joseph kept coming hard at the Australian batters with his pace.

"Shout out for my teammates for their support," Joseph told broadcasters soon after masterminding West Indies' memorable win.

"I wasn't even going to come to the ground today, but the doctor did something to my toe. I don't know what he did, but it worked."