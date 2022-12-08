We need to learn how to break partnerships: Rohit

India captain Rohit Sharma insisted that their lack of ability to break the partnerships in the crunch moment hurt them for some time now and it finally cost them a series against Bangladesh.

India lost the series after losing the first two ODIs and both times, they were denied victory despite coming close. In the first ODI, they came agonizingly close to winning the game but Bangladesh's last wicket pair Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman put on 51 runs to deny India the victory.

In the second game today, India reduced Bangladesh to 69-6 but still, the home side was able to add 202 runs more to finish on a match-winning 271-7.

India basically failed to break the partnership of Mehidy and Mahmudullah Riyad who put on 148 runs for the seventh wickets to take the game away.

"From 69 for six to allowing them to 270-odd was not a great effort from the bowlers. The middle overs and back end are hurting us - it hurt us in the first game as well," Rohit said after the match.

"We need to focus on what we need to do as individuals but not take anything away from Mehidy and Mahmudullah. But we need to learn how to break partnerships and that's something that will hold you in good stead. In one-day cricket, it's all about partnerships like those guys did it."

At the same time, he was critical of the batters as well as they couldn't find ways to build a strong partnership as Mehidy and Mahmudullah did.

"When you get 50, 70-run partnerships, you should make it 100-120 partnerships. Having said that, we have a lot of things to look at and we need to be a bit brave and take more chances," he added.

After being reduced to 207-7, India could resurrect their hope to win the game, thanks to Rohit who despite injuring his left thumb came to bat as the No. 9 batter and almost won the side game with a swashbuckling 28 ball-51 not out. In the last ball, he just couldn't hit a six, nonetheless, it was a brave effort from the captain.

Rohit didn't reveal anything clearly but it is believed his tour of Bangladesh is now over as he would have to return home within a couple of days.

"Honestly, the thumb is not too great. Some dislocation on the finger, but not a fracture, which is why I could come and bat," Rohit said.

India's injury concern was not new indeed. They had to lose some inform batters and first-choice bowlers due to injury and excessive cricket ahead of the series and now Rohit's injury put them in further danger. Also their strike bowler Deepak Chahar had some injury. He had to bowl just three overs in today's match and his absence was felt in the death overs when Bangladesh plundered 68 runs in five overs to take the game away.

Rohit said they need to sit down with the team management to monitor the workload.

"Few injury concerns and we need to get to the bottom of it; maybe they're playing too much cricket. It's something we have to sit down with our team at NCA (National Cricket Academy) and try and monitor their workload. We can't afford to have half-fit players representing India."