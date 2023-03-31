We might fail in a few games but we won't change our approach: Shakib

Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha, multiple times, spoke about shrugging off the fear of failure and Shakib implied that they would continue to be fearless and play aggressively.

Photo: Walton
Photo: Walton

Bangladesh suffered a thumping defeat on Friday as their gung-ho approach backfired against Ireland in the third T20I. Batters continued to play their shots despite losing wickets and the hosts lost half their side in 6.3 overs. 

Shamim Hossain came to the rescue as his maiden T20I fifty helped the hosts reach a respectable 124.

Shakib Al Hasan remarked that there can be bad days but they will stick to the new approach. 

"We didn't bat well, kept on losing wickets. But that happens with the way we want to play our cricket. We don't want to change our approach. If we want to be a very good team, that's the way we have to play," the Bangladesh skipper said.

Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha, multiple times, spoke about shrugging off the fear of failure and Shakib implied that they would continue to be fearless and play aggressively.

"We might fail in some games. We'll be playing a Test match in a few days time, travel to Dhaka, and see what we can do. We played very well after the England series. Today wasn't our day but credit to Ireland," he said.

 

 

 

