Watch: Argentina's football association pays tribute to Bangladesh

It's no secret that Argentina and Bangladesh share a common love for Argentina's football team.

During the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, which Lionel Messi's Argentina eventually won, Argentine media picked up on the wild celebrations and unbridled support their football team received.

Since then, there have been tributes and acknowledgements towards Bangladesh from Argentine media and fans to the point where Argentines have shown support towards Bangladesh's national cricket team.

After decades of having their football team adored by Bangladeshis, the Argentine Football Association's (AFA) official Facebook page released a video thanking Bangladesh.

The video showcases the reasons behind Bangladesh's support for Argentina's football team along with the country's history.

With ongoing rumours of Argentina's football team visiting Bangladesh for a friendly match later this year, this could be another step towards that materialising.