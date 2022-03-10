Warne's body due to be flown back to Australia

Sports

Reuters
10 March, 2022, 07:55 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 07:58 am

Related News

Warne's body due to be flown back to Australia

Warne will be buried at a private family funeral and a state memorial service will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the evening of March 30, the Premier of his home state Victoria announced on Wednesday. 

Reuters
10 March, 2022, 07:55 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 07:58 am
Warne&#039;s body due to be flown back to Australia

The body of Australian cricketing great Shane Warne is due to be flown back to his hometown of Melbourne on Thursday morning from Bangkok airport, according to a Thai police source and airport officials.

A coffin wrapped in the Australian flag was carried out of the morgue in Bangkok where his body had been held and into a car. Warne's body was due to leave Bangkok airport on a flight at 0800 a.m. (0100 GMT), the sources said. Warne died last Friday at the age of 52 while on holiday on the Thai island of Koh Samui. Local authorities said Warne died of a suspected heart attack and congenital disease.

Warne will be buried at a private family funeral and a state memorial service will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the evening of March 30, the Premier of his home state Victoria announced on Wednesday. 

Tributes from across the world have continued to pour in for Warne since his death, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling him "one of our nation's greatest characters".

Born and bred in Melbourne, Warne took his 700th test wicket in front of a crowd of 89,155 at the MCG during the fourth Ashes test against England on Boxing Day, 2006. A stand at the ground will be renamed in his honour.

Cricket

Shane Warne

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh should optimise its energy consumption

Bangladesh should optimise its energy consumption

10h | Features
Only Putin and Russia could so effectively galvanise the West. Photo: Bloomberg

There is a West

19h | Panorama
There are hundreds of people dying on both sides and Russia is on the verge of taking Kyiv. Is a diplomatic solution still a possibility? Yes. Photo: Bloomberg

Five possible scenarios of how the Ukraine war may end

19h | Analysis
Photo: Bloomberg

Is Russia committing war crimes?

21h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

12h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

12h | Videos
Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

12h | Videos
Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market