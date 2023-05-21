Warner reveals how he took help from a friend to learn Bengali to communicate with Mustafizur

Sports

TBS Report
21 May, 2023, 03:00 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 03:07 am

Related News

Warner reveals how he took help from a friend to learn Bengali to communicate with Mustafizur

During the first season, Hyderabad coach Tom Moody and Warner learnt a bit of Bengali to communicate with Mustafizur who doesn’t speak English. Warner, after all these years, seems to remember a bit of Bengali he learnt at that time. 

TBS Report
21 May, 2023, 03:00 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 03:07 am
Photo: Delhi Capitals
Photo: Delhi Capitals

Despite a valiant 86 from captain David Warner, Delhi Capitals ended their 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with another huge loss. Warner was the lone ranger for Delhi throughout the season. He scored 516 runs at 36.8 with a strike-rate of 131.6 but his team won just five out of 14 matches.

His good friend Mustafizur Rahman got a couple of opportunities for the side but could not make the best use of them. But it was a sweet reunion for Mustafizur as he played under Warner in his debut season - 2016 - when the Sunrisers Hyderabad won the IPL title. Mustafizur was well-handled by Warner and the pacer went on to win the Emerging Player award. 

During the first season, Hyderabad coach Tom Moody and Warner learnt a bit of Bengali to communicate with Mustafizur who doesn't speak English. Warner, after all these years, seems to remember a bit of Bengali he learnt at that time. 

In 2022, they were at the Delhi Capitals too and the team shared a video where Warner was talking to Mustafizur in Bengali. "Hello friend! Kemon achho? Ami tomake bhalobashi [How are you? I love you]."  

In the fourth episode of the eighth season of "Breakfast with Champions", Warner revealed his familiarity with Bangladeshi culture and how he took help from his old Bangladeshi mate back in 2016 to communicate with Mustafizur.

"At school, I had a really good mate of mine who is from a Bangladesh background. Growing up, we played for the same cricket team, everything. He always aspired to play for Bangladesh even though he played for Australia. I would go to his house and eat on the floor. I surprisingly asked him why we were eating on the floor. He was like, 'That's our culture'. That's how I knew about different cultures from the age of 11 before even travelling."

"When I first met Mustafizur, I was talking Bangla to him. I spoke to my friend back home. I told him, 'I need to speak to him [Mustafizur]. I need to learn some basic words [to communicate with him]. Before Google Translate and all this, I just communicated [with Mustafizur] through my friend. My friend would tell me to say certain things. When I did that, he [Mustafizur] would just laugh."

The host Gaurav Kapur asked how much Bengali Warner remembered. He said, "All I know is some rude words and Ami tomake bhalobashi [I love you]."

 

 

 

Cricket

David Warner / Mustafizur Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Building a machan in the Sundarbans. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: ‘I would be in this cage for at least 12 hours’

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Do we have enough paid leaves in Bangladesh?

18h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

1d | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

5h | TBS Stories
Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

9h | TBS Stories
Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

7h | TBS Stories
Where is Allen Swapon's “Boiyam pakhi”

Where is Allen Swapon's “Boiyam pakhi”

9h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities