UEFA postpones all matches in Israel

Sports

Reuters
09 October, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 08:40 am

Related News

UEFA postpones all matches in Israel

Israel declared war on Sunday, following an attack by Hamas militants.

Reuters
09 October, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 08:40 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

UEFA has decided to postpone all matches scheduled in Israel in the next two weeks with new dates to be confirmed later, the governing body said on Sunday.

Israel declared war on Sunday, following an attack by Hamas militants.

UEFA said it was waiting a few days to assess whether the European Championship qualifier between Kosovo and Israel can be played on the scheduled date of Oct. 15 or will need to be postponed.

 

Football

uefa / Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

2h | Panorama
Several former clients pointed out that BMA&#039;s address on their contract paper and Facebook page was non-existent. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Clients allege fraud and unreliable service

1h | Panorama
The Z32 300ZX came with a completely new design language, which was more streamlined, had fewer angles and offered more luxury features, while still retaining its status of a fast car like its predecessors. Photos; Arfin Kazi

Mon Cheri Fairlady Z: Nissan’s unsung Z32 300ZX

15h | Wheels
Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

12h | TBS World
Buffet of footpaths

Buffet of footpaths

14h | TBS Food
Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

15h | TBS Economy
The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

23h | TBS Career