Two Indian IMs joint-top Joytu Sheikh Hasina Chess Tournament leaderboard

The Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF), under the patronisation of the Canadian University of Bangladesh, have organised the Joytu Sheikh Hasina International GrandMaster Chess tournament to mark the 75th birth anniversary of the Prime Minister at Hotel 71 in the capital.

18-year old IM Sankalp Gupta and IM Mitrabha Guha of India are leading the points table with 5.5 points each after the sixth round games of the tournament.

IM Mohammad Nubairshah Shaikh, IM Sayantan Das and IM Aronyak Ghosh of India are jointly in 2nd position with 4.5 points each. Twelve players are sharing the third position with 4 points each. Bangladeshi GM Ziaur Rahman and FM Sheikh Nasir are also among them.

In the sixth round, GM Zia drew with Ukrainian GM Malakhatko while FM Nasir drew with GM Enamul Hossain Razib. Another Bangladeshi, FM Debaraj Chatterjee, drew with GM Mosadeghpour Masoud of Iran. Other than them, local players didn't have much to show throughout the day.

Players will compete in nine rounds in a round-robin format.

Total prize money worth $15,000 will be awarded to the winners. The champion will get $4,000 while the runners-up and third-place finisher will have $2,500 and $1,500 respectively. The fourth to eighth place finishers will be awarded $1,000 each.

Apart from the main prize money, reserve prize money of $2,000 will be given to Bangladesh players.