IM Fahad Rahman loses in 4th round of Dubai Police Global Chess

Sports

BSS
08 May, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 09:42 pm

Related News

IM Fahad Rahman loses in 4th round of Dubai Police Global Chess

The 4th round games of this competition were held on Tuesday last and IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman played with white pieces against the Catalan opening system of GM Vakhidov Jakhongir of Uzbekistan.

BSS
08 May, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 09:42 pm
IM Fahad Rahman loses in 4th round of Dubai Police Global Chess

International Master Mohammad Fahad Rahman of Bangladesh lost to Grandmaster Vakhidov Jakhongir of Uzbekistan in the fourth round games of the Dubai Police Global Chess Challenge, a Masters event which is now being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
 
The 4th round games of this competition were held on Tuesday last and IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman played with white pieces against the Catalan opening system of GM Vakhidov Jakhongir of Uzbekistan. IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman got the winning position in move thirty-two but missed it by making a mistake in move thirty-six.
 
Although he got the position of the draw of move no forty-seven he could not use it and eventually suffered defeat in sixty-one moves. He earned two points after 4th round games.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Others

Chess / International Master Mohammad Fahad Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

12h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

12h | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Inter Miami's earnings triple with Messi's touch

Inter Miami's earnings triple with Messi's touch

17m | Videos
What is the participation of the United States in international trade?

What is the participation of the United States in international trade?

1h | Videos
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

3h | Videos
Did France actually send troops to help Ukraine?

Did France actually send troops to help Ukraine?

3h | Videos