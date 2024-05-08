IM Fahad Rahman loses in 4th round of Dubai Police Global Chess

International Master Mohammad Fahad Rahman of Bangladesh lost to Grandmaster Vakhidov Jakhongir of Uzbekistan in the fourth round games of the Dubai Police Global Chess Challenge, a Masters event which is now being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



The 4th round games of this competition were held on Tuesday last and IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman played with white pieces against the Catalan opening system of GM Vakhidov Jakhongir of Uzbekistan. IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman got the winning position in move thirty-two but missed it by making a mistake in move thirty-six.



Although he got the position of the draw of move no forty-seven he could not use it and eventually suffered defeat in sixty-one moves. He earned two points after 4th round games.