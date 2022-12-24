Two early wickets could see Bangladesh win tomorrow: Miraz

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz believes his team has a chance to win if they can take early wickets on Day four. At the end of Day three in Dhaka, Team India need 100 more runs to win with six wickets in hand.

Miraz said after Day three that Bangladesh could win the match if they get early wickets on Day four.

"If we get early wickets we have a chance. I believe I can do well tomorrow," said Miraz.

"We just tried to be positive, the wicket was turning, so we had to bowl well against them, they have some really good batters. If we get two early wickets in the morning, we can go for the win. That was an excellent ball (against Kohli), I tried to bowl into the rough. Got some turn on that ball," Mehidy added.

Miraz has tested India's top-order batters with his superb spin bowling and has been largely victorious, claiming three out of the four wickets lost by India in their second innings so far, conceding only 12 runs.