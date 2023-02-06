Tottenham all-time scoring record beyond Kane's wildest dreams

Harry Kane said netting his 267th Tottenham goal to become the club's all-time record goalscorer is a moment he will never forget after scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday.

The England captain slotted home the only goal on 15 minutes against the Premier League champions to move past Jimmy Greaves, who scored 266 goals for Spurs between 1961 and 1970.

"It's hard to put into words and I'm so glad it came in a win," said Kane. "To do it in front of the home fans it is a moment I'll never forget."

The 29-year-old is now also just the third player to net 200 Premier League goals, after Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208).

"There has been so much talk about it over the last couple of weeks I wanted to get it done as soon as possible so to do it in a big game, against one of the best teams in the world, it's a special feeling," added Kane.

"When I started playing in the Premier League it wasn't even in my wildest imagination to score 200 league goals. To be there now is exciting, I've got plenty more years left so hopefully a few more to come."

A moment I'll never forget. #267 pic.twitter.com/WVFJ2r6kNu— Harry Kane (@HKane) February 5, 2023

Kane is also level with Rooney as England's joint record goalscorer after bagging his 53rd international goal in the World Cup quarter-final defeat against France in December.

However, despite his heroics for club and country, he is yet to win a major trophy in his career.

Greaves, who died aged 81 in 2021, is regarded as one of the most natural goal scorers in football history.

A member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, who netted 44 times for his country, Greaves is the highest scorer in English top-flight history with 357 goals.

"A complete hero," said Kane on Greaves. "One of the best strikers to ever play the game so to even be in that company is a special feeling. I'm sure his family will be watching and be very proud."