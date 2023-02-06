Tottenham all-time scoring record beyond Kane's wildest dreams

Sports

AFP
06 February, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 03:28 pm

Related News

Tottenham all-time scoring record beyond Kane's wildest dreams

"It's hard to put into words and I'm so glad it came in a win," said Kane. "To do it in front of the home fans it is a moment I'll never forget." The 29-year-old is now also just the third player to net 200 Premier League goals, after Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208).

AFP
06 February, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 03:28 pm
Tottenham all-time scoring record beyond Kane&#039;s wildest dreams

Harry Kane said netting his 267th Tottenham goal to become the club's all-time record goalscorer is a moment he will never forget after scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday.

The England captain slotted home the only goal on 15 minutes against the Premier League champions to move past Jimmy Greaves, who scored 266 goals for Spurs between 1961 and 1970.

"It's hard to put into words and I'm so glad it came in a win," said Kane. "To do it in front of the home fans it is a moment I'll never forget."

The 29-year-old is now also just the third player to net 200 Premier League goals, after Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208).

"There has been so much talk about it over the last couple of weeks I wanted to get it done as soon as possible so to do it in a big game, against one of the best teams in the world, it's a special feeling," added Kane.

"When I started playing in the Premier League it wasn't even in my wildest imagination to score 200 league goals. To be there now is exciting, I've got plenty more years left so hopefully a few more to come."

Kane is also level with Rooney as England's joint record goalscorer after bagging his 53rd international goal in the World Cup quarter-final defeat against France in December.

However, despite his heroics for club and country, he is yet to win a major trophy in his career.

Greaves, who died aged 81 in 2021, is regarded as one of the most natural goal scorers in football history.

A member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, who netted 44 times for his country, Greaves is the highest scorer in English top-flight history with 357 goals.

"A complete hero," said Kane on Greaves. "One of the best strikers to ever play the game so to even be in that company is a special feeling. I'm sure his family will be watching and be very proud."

Football

Harry Kane / Tottenham Hotspurs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Get your partner a lovely present this Valentine's Day

7h | Brands
Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

6h | Brands
Say it with Colours

Say it with Colours

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

LC issues lead to severe shortage of surgical equipment

LC issues lead to severe shortage of surgical equipment

1h | TBS Insight
Stage plays are going on in the digital age

Stage plays are going on in the digital age

6h | TBS Stories
Why does all the versatile roles go to Jisan?

Why does all the versatile roles go to Jisan?

6h | TBS Entertainment
ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

23h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'