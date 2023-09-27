Top BCB official asked me to sit out or bat lower down in Afghanistan game: Tamim on why he opted out from WC squad

Tamim Iqbal, who has been left out of Bangladesh's 15-man World Cup squad, said a top Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official called him and asked him to sit out or bat lower down in the first game against Afghanistan before the third ODI. That is why he chose to opt out of the World Cup squad.

"I never told anyone that I would play five matches in the World Cup," Tamim said in his Facebook video explaining his reasons for opting out.

"I'm not denying there was no discomfort, I even said that in the post-match press conference. But I wasn't injured."

"If anyone wants to challenge, I'm ready. The physio report said I was available for the third ODI. But the medical department thought if I took a rest in that match, and played the second practice match after travelling with the team, that would complete my 10 weeks of rehab and I would be in a perfect position to play in the first game (against Afghanistan). That's exactly what the report said. There was nothing about playing five or two matches," he added.

Tamim played a 44-run innings in the second ODI against New Zealand and mentioned he was in a very good position mentally after that match.

But everything changed after a top BCB official called him and asked him to sit out in the Afghanistan match, and even if he played, he would have to bat down the order.

"A top BCB official who is very much involved with the team called me and said 'You're going to the World Cup, we have to manage you, better you sit out in the Afghanistan match.'"

Tamim was shocked and replied - "It's still 12-13 days to go before the match. I will be in good condition by then. Why won't I play?"

"Even if you play, we are planning to make you bat down the order," Tamim quoted the BCB official in his Facebook video.

"One has to understand my mental state. It was not possible for me to accept something like that. I never played at even three or four in my 17-year career. I didn't take it in a good way."

"I didn't like the idea (of sitting out or batting down the order). I felt I was being forced to opt-out. Then I told him to not send me to India if they had this plan in their mind. I didn't want to be part of these dirty games," he further said.

Tamim feels the media rumours were fit by someone to put him out of the World Cup squad. He thinks he might have accepted the suggestion had it been presented differently to him.

"If it was one or two incidents, it could have been called a misunderstanding. But the seven or eight incidents happening to the same person in the last three or four months, then that is intentional. This is what I felt," Tamim further said.

Tamim wished the 15-man World Cup squad 'all the very very best' and hoped they would bring the expected success for Bangladesh.

"Everyone, please pray for me. And one request, please remember me. Don't forget me," the southpaw concluded.