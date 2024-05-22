Shanto blames Zimbabwe series pitches for poor batting against USA

Sports

TBS Report
22 May, 2024, 02:30 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 03:03 am

Related News

Shanto blames Zimbabwe series pitches for poor batting against USA

The left-handed batter felt the Tigers were 20 runs short of what would have been a good score and blamed the batting for the loss.

TBS Report
22 May, 2024, 02:30 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 03:03 am
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto blamed the wickets in the Zimbabwe series for their poor batting display and shock loss against USA in the first T20I at Houston's Prairie View ground on Tuesday.

Batting first, Bangladesh got off to a decent start but once again lost wickets in clusters to end up with a total of 153-6 in their 20 overs.

The batters often seemed to lack attacking intent at times and that resulted in a total that was chasable for the home side with three deliveries to spare.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I don't think it's wrong with the instincts. We did not play on a good wicket even in the Zimbabwe series so our batters are really struggling. But it's all mentality things so I really hope the batsman will come back in form," Shanto said in the post-match presentation.

The left-handed batter felt the Tigers were 20 runs short of what would have been a good score and blamed the batting for the loss.

"We didn't bat well. We started well in the beginning but in the middle, we lost a couple of wickets, so I think if we scored 20 more runs then it would have been a decent total," he said.

USA got off to a good start with the bat but lost wickets in the middle when the Bangladesh spinners came on.

However, the hosts managed to chase the total down even when 55 runs were required off the last four overs with five wickets in hand as Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam proved to be expensive.

They were guilty of giving away 17, 14 and 15 runs in three overs leaving USA needing just nine runs in the last over with Shanto handing the ball to part-timer Mahmudullah Riyad in the final over.

"Our spinners bowled really well. In the last 2-3 overs our seamers did not execute their plan. So I hope in the next matches they will come back," Shanto concluded. 

Bangladesh take on USA in the 2nd of three T20Is on Thursday in the same ground and will look for a better showing to avoid an embarrassing series loss. 

 

Top News / Cricket

Najmul Hossain Shanto / Bangladesh Cricket Team / T20I Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

10h | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

19h | Panorama
There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

1d | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

6h | Videos
General Aziz Ahmed after the US sanctions

General Aziz Ahmed after the US sanctions

7h | Videos
Does the ICC have jurisdiction to arrest Netanyahu?

Does the ICC have jurisdiction to arrest Netanyahu?

4h | Videos
Cricketers who has represented two countries on the World Cup stage

Cricketers who has represented two countries on the World Cup stage

5h | Videos