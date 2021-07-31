Teenager from Thakurgaon seals his name on Guinness Book of World Records

Rasel achieved the feat by skipping 145 times in 30 seconds, breaking the previous world record (144). The 18-year old skipped 258 times in a minute.

Rasel Islam, a teenager from Thakurgaon, has sealed his name on the prestigious Guinness Book of World Records. He set a new world record of 'most skips in 30 seconds- one foot.'

Rasel achieved the feat by skipping 145 times in 30 seconds, breaking the previous world record (144). The 18-year old skipped 258 times in a minute. This is also a new world record. 

An intermediate first-year student, Rasel had the desire to feature in the Guinness Book of World Records. He was inspired by compatriot Konok Karmakar who achieved multiple World Records including most consecutive catches of a spinning basketball and most football bounces with the knee in one minute.

Rasel started practising in 2017 and used to do skipping wherever he found any space. Then in 2019, he applied to the Guinness Book of World Records authority. Rasel got a reply three months later that included necessary information.

After training for a few months, he sent his videos to the Guinness World Record authority. The authority recognised the world record of most skips (one foot) in 30 seconds.

Rasel received the official recognition certificate on July 29. 

Hailing from a humble background, Rasel now wishes to represent Bangladesh in South Asian Games. He also hopes to achieve a total of 10 world records representing Bangladesh.

