World's largest bottle of whisky set to be auctioned on 25 May in UK

The world's largest bottle of Scotch whisky, with a record-breaking 311 litres of 32-year-old Macallan, is set to under the hammer this month, reports NDTV.

The bottle, known as The Intrepid, stands at 5-feet 11-inches tall and it is set to be auctioned by Edinburgh-based auction house Lyon & Turnbull.

It contains the equivalent of 444 standard bottles and it will be auctioned on 25 May.

According to WalesOnline, it is hoped that the bottle may break the world record for the most expensive bottle of whisky ever sold, which is $1.9 million.

It was officially certified by Guinness World Records when it was bottled last year. Now, the auctioneers have stated that any amount the upcoming sale achieves above £1.3 million, 25% will be donated to the Marie Curie charity.

As per the media outlet, Colin Fraser, of Lyon & Turnbull – who will lead the auction, said, "I'm sure there will be significant global interest in the auction of The Intrepid, a unique collection spearheaded by the record-breaking bottling standing at an incredible 5ft 11ins tall.

Bidders will have the chance to buy a piece of Scotch whisky history.

They will become the owners of an exclusive 32-year-old single-malt Scotch from what is widely regarded as one of the world's best distilleries, The Macallan."

