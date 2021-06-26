TBS transfer roundup: Madrid see it impossible to sign Mbappe

Sports

TBS Report
26 June, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 07:02 pm

TBS transfer roundup: Madrid see it impossible to sign Mbappe

PSG are set to make huge proposal to Mbappe for a contract renewal. And the Blancos are not financially strong enough to compete with PSG.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Spanish giants Real Madrid were positive to sign the World Cup-winning French forward Kylian Mbappe. But the Qatar royal family doesn't want him to leave PSG, reports Cadena Ser.

PSG are set to make huge proposal to Mbappe for a contract renewal. And the Blancos are not financially strong enough to compete with PSG.

Brighton is playing hardball with Arsenal 
Arsenal's bid of £42m for Ben White had turned down by Brighton. They are asking for more from the Gunners. Arsenal need to pay £50m plus add-ons to land the defender, claims The Sun.

PSG, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Dortmund all were showing interest in this 23-year-old.

Demiral could leave Turin this summer
There is a possibility that Juventus could sell defender, Merih Demiral if another club is ready to pay the asking price. Goal has confirmed that the Italian giant would love to get offers of around £40m for the Turkish center-back.
After shining at Sassuolo, Demiral joined Juventus in July 2019. He made 32 appearances in his two sessions due to an ACL injury.

Ikone wants to leave Lille
According to Calciomercato, this summer Jonathan Ikone wants to leave the current champion of Ligue 1, Lille. Borussia Dortmund are showing strong interest in this French man. AC Milan are also interested in this attacker.

