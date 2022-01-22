Tamim doesn't want to play T20 format: Papon

Sports

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 11:23 pm

Related News

Tamim doesn't want to play T20 format: Papon

His comment came hours after Tamim struck his second consecutive half-century in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 tournament. Despite his effort, Minister Group Dhaka lost all of those two matches.

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 11:23 pm
Tamim doesn&#039;t want to play T20 format: Papon

Nazmul Hassan Papon, the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), revealed that Tamim Iqbal is not interested to play the T20 format of cricket.

His comment came hours after Tamim struck his second consecutive half-century in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 tournament. Despite his effort, Minister Group Dhaka lost all of those two matches.

"Last time when I talked to him over the telephone, I told him to get back to T20 cricket. I said you are our best opener so why you would quit this format. You must play," Papon said today.

"He just told me one thing "please don't force me. If you force me, I have to play. But I really don't want to play this format." When he said this, it seemed to me that I should not force him further. If anyone doesn't want to play, I should not force him."

Tamim last played T20 International cricket in 2020 and then was out of the action for a long time to recover from his injury. However he withdrew his name from the T20 World Cup squad by showing the reason that those who played regularly in this format, should be included in the squad ahead of him.

Rumour was rife that T20 captain Mahmudullah Riyad doesn't want Tamim to be included into the World Cup squad since he was out of the game for a long time, which angered the opener so much so that he withdrew his name. Both Tamim and Riyad refuted this rumour.

Meanwhile, Tamim's slow approach in T20 format was also criticized vehemently for some time now. Critics said his slow batting put pressure on the middle order to increase the run rate and the urge forced Bangladesh's collapse more often in this format.

Cricket

Tamim Iqbal / Nazmul Hassan Papon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flock of ruddy shelducks. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ruddy Shelduck: Is the ‘chokachokir mela’ in Bangladesh coming to an end?

14h | Panorama
The number of ‘ghost workers’ will grow as more of our communication and creative work goes online. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty

How Facebook and Amazon rely on an invisible workforce

14h | Panorama
Numerous graffiti or murals on the Jahangirnagar University are appreciated inside and outside the campus. Photo: Jannatul Tazri Trisha

Jahangirnagar University: 700 acres of graffiti canvas

16h | Panorama
A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

14h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Shakib, Mustafiz in maximum base price of IPL auction

Shakib, Mustafiz in maximum base price of IPL auction

3h | Videos
Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

5h | Videos
DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

6h | Videos
Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

4
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna