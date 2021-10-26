Pakistan bowlers hold New Zealand to 134/8
Skipper Kane Williamson stitched a few boundaries and just as a stand with Devon Conway started to build, Hasan Ali caught Kane short of his crease with a direct throw.
Pakistan have been set a target of 135 in 20 overs.
New Zealand started steady as they reached 42/1 by the end of the Powerplay.
Martin Guptill, 17 off 20, was cleaned up Haris Rauf in the 6th over.
In the next four overs Imad Wasim removed a dangerous-looking Daryl Mitchell and Mohammad Hafeez sent Jimmy Neesham packing on 1 as the Black Caps reached 60/3 after 10 overs.
NZ reached 100/4 after 15 overs.
Eventually, Haris Rauf removed Conway, Phillips in the same over and finished with a four-wicket haul.
NZ posted 134/8 in 20 overs.