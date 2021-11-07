90% of people think India vs Afghanistan match was fixed: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that 90% of people think India vs Afghanistan match was "fixed" after a dismal performance from the Afghan team in their T20 World Cup fixture a few days back.

The former pacer's comments came during Geo News' programme "Jashn-e-Cricket", as social media exploded with claims and memes that the match was fixed.

The Indian openers played splendidly and handed Afghanistan a mammoth 211-run target. In response, the opposition could not even get close, as they made 144 for the loss of seven in 20 overs.

During this match, Pakistan users made allegations of match-fixing on social media. Many types of memes and claims were shared about this.

The former Pakistani pacer echoed the sentiments of many cricketers and sports lovers who were of the view that the Afghan team did not play with their full potential.

While sharing his views on the show, Akhtar said that Pakistanis wanted to see India in the T20 World Cup final after the Men In Blue handed Scotland a thrashing, which boosted their chances of reaching the tournament's semi-final.

"We will crush India again in the finals," he said.

Afghanistan will take on New Zealand in their final Super 12 game today. If they win, India's hopes will stay alive. But New Zealand are favourites to provide a knockout punch to India's semifinals hopes.