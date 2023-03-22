'The Sylhet Rocket' - Ebadot gets new nickname from Allan Donald

Bangladesh cricket team's new fast bowling sensation, Ebadot Hossain, got a new nickname from Tigers' bowling coach Allan Donald. The pacer from Sylhet has been called 'The Sylhet Rocket' by the 'White Lightning'.

Ebadot has been lightning-fast in the recent matches against England and Ireland. He picked up 4 wickets in the first ODI against Ireland where his fastest delivery was 149 kph and he reached 140+ on average in his 6.5-over spell.

"You always feel that his (Ebadot) pace factor will have a massive impact on the game. He's got a great engine on him. 'The Sylhet Rocket' is a great kid to work with," Allan Donald told in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"What's pleasing for me is that Ebadot is always in the game. It doesn't matter if he is hit for fours or sixes because he is in the wickets column every game," he added.

Donald praised the overall pace unit which has been doing consistently well in recent matches.

"It's wonderful to see how we bowled the other night. All three of them were very potent. They were asking questions and creating chances."

"As coaches, we are here not to get pats on the back. We are here to make an impact. As I said earlier many times, you can only sell a product and if the players are not interested in buying it, then it's of no use. I am not only talking about the three that bowled the other night. All of them who were not here - Shoriful, Khaled - have been excellent. It's pleasing to see how we adapted to the new way of thinking," Tigers' bowling coach further said.

