Steven Smith breaks century drought, pips Kohli in elusive list

Sports

Hindustan Times
08 July, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 07:55 pm

Related News

Steven Smith breaks century drought, pips Kohli in elusive list

This was Smith's first Test century since his 131 against India in Sydney in January 2021. He has since crossed the half-century mark seven other times but reached the triple-figure mark on his eighth attempt.

Hindustan Times
08 July, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 07:55 pm
Steven Smith breaks century drought, pips Kohli in elusive list

Just a few days after Joe Root bagged the top spot in the elusive list of Test cricketers, Steve Smith left behind former India skipper Virat Kohli to join the ex-England captain as the Aussie broke his century drought. He achieved the feat on the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in the two-match series in Galle.

After opting to bat first, Australia suffered a quick blow as they lost opener David Warner in just the fifth over. Usman Khawaja then combined with Marnus Labuschagne to stitch a 55-run stand before Australia lost their second opener as well. But the visitors recovered from the second blow in spectacular fashion as Labuschagne combined with Smith to weave a phenomenal 134-run stand. En route, he notched up his century as well and shortly after his dismissal, Smith ended his century drought to score his 28th career ton in red-ball cricket.

With the century, Smith went past Kohli in the all-time list to join Root and take the 15th spot in the table which also implies that the two are now the leading century-scorers among active cricketers.

This was Smith's first Test century since his 131 against India in Sydney in January 2021. He has since crossed the half-century mark seven other times but reached the triple-figure mark on his eighth attempt.

This also places him fifth in the all-time list among Australia batters as he went past former captain Michael Clarke and now stands a century behind Don Bradman's tally. Ricky Ponting still leads the chart with 41 tons, followed by Steve Waugh (32) and Matthew Hayden (30).

Kohli meanwhile has continued to struggle to reach the much-eluded century mark. The last time it had happened was back in November of 2019, in the historic Pink Ball Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata where he had scored a match-winning 131. It remains his last international century.

Cricket

Steven Smith / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bobby Ghosh. Sketch: TBS

Who would replace Boris Johnson? Here are his likely successors

6h | Panorama
Shakti Bidyalaya runs mass education programmes among street and slum children. Photo: Courtesy

Banglar Pathshala: In search for the true meaning of education

9h | Panorama
Special recipes for Eid-ul-Azha 2022

Special recipes for Eid-ul-Azha 2022

9h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Power cuts are back. Was this inevitable?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How effective was 100% electrification

How effective was 100% electrification

9h | Videos
How to achieve success in life

How to achieve success in life

9h | Videos
New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

22h | Videos
Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

6
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM