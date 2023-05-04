Stats - Most goals in a Premier League season

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland broke the record for most goals scored in a single Premier League season on Wednesday when he netted in the 3-0 win at home to West Ham United to take his tally up to 35 with five games left in the season.

Haaland had equalled Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's goal-scoring record of 32 in a 38-game season earlier this month when he scored twice against Leicester City.

He matched the previous record of Alan Shearer and Andy Cole when he scored against Fulham at the weekend.

The following are players who have scored the most goals in a single Premier League campaign:

Erling Haaland (Man City) - 35, 2022-23

Andy Cole* (Newcastle) - 34, 1993-94

Alan Shearer* (Blackburn) - 34, 1994-95

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 32, 2017-18

Alan Shearer* (Blackburn) - 31, 1993-94 & 1995-96

Luis Suarez (Liverpool) - 31, 2013-14

Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd) - 31,2007-08

Kevin Phillips (Sunderland) - 30, 1999-00

Thierry Henry (Arsenal) - 30, 2003-04

Robin van Persie (Arsenal) - 30, 2011-12

Harry Kane (Tottenham) - 30, 2017-18

*The 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons had 42 games.