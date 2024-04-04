Starc finally hits form in IPL as Kolkata go top

Reuters
04 April, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 01:20 pm

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Mitchell Starc was a relieved man on Wednesday after he finally got among the wickets to help his team to a thumping away win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

Starc's $2.98 million deal with Kolkata made him the most expensive player in league history but he struggled to get going in his first two matches, going wicketless and bleeding a combined 100 runs.

But the 34-year-old redeemed himself against Delhi by claiming 2-25 in three overs with fellow Australians David Warner and Mitchell Marsh as his victims.

Twice champions Kolkata racked up 272-7 before bowling out Delhi for 166 to soar to the top of the points table after three straight wins.

"You move on pretty quickly, because the games come thick and fast," Starc said after the match in Visakhapatnam.

"Yeah, probably not the start I wanted, but we've been winning games, so that's what it's about.

"We're three-nil. And tonight, with bat and ball, we were pretty good, I think."

Opener Sunil Narine blasted 85 off 39 balls as Kolkata threatened to post the league's highest ever total and eclipse Sunrisers Hyderabad's 277-3 against Mumbai earlier this season.

"It can be brutal at times, particularly on the bowlers," Starc said of the format.

"I think we've seen on some of the grounds, some of the scores .. so yeah, you take a little bit of luck here and there.

"We're three-nil at the start of the season, and tonight we were pretty clinical with bat and ball.

"Personal stuff aside, the team's start has been fantastic."

Mitchell Starc / IPL 2024 / Kolkata Knight Riders

