South Africa coach Boucher's racism hearing postponed until May

Sports

Reuters
02 February, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 12:14 pm

South Africa coach Boucher's racism hearing postponed until May

Former spinner Paul Adams last year alleged he was subjected to racial discrimination and name-calling during his time with the national team, with Boucher later apologising "unreservedly for any offensive conduct, real or perceived".

Reuters
02 February, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 12:14 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Disciplinary proceedings against South Africa head coach Mark Boucher over charges of racism were postponed on Tuesday until May, after his lawyers requested current Proteas players be allowed to testify in his favour.

Former spinner Paul Adams last year alleged he was subjected to racial discrimination and name-calling during his time with the national team, with Boucher later apologising "unreservedly for any offensive conduct, real or perceived".

Adams played for South Africa between 1995 and 2004, during which Boucher was wicket-keeper.

Advocate Terry Motau, chairing the inquiry set up by Cricket South Africa, said he had decided to postpone the hearing in light of the request from Boucher's legal team for current players to testify. Cricket South Africa had wanted it to be held from March 7-11.

South Africa travel to New Zealand for a two-test series starting Feb. 17, and later host Bangladesh from March 18. Boucher's team indicated that having a hearing between the two tours would be disruptive.

"CSA argued for expediency and a speedy commencement and finalisation of the proceedings, given that some of the allegations occurred some time ago," Motau said in a statement.

The hearing would now take place in the week starting May 16, he added.

Boucher earlier said he "looked forward to dealing with and defending these allegations", adding that he was solely focused on his duties as head coach of the team.

Cricket

Mark Boucher

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M

‘Consider teachers as frontliners and open schools immediately’

1h | Panorama
Photo Caption 1: Deshal was relaunched in a new avatar on 1 February through a new outlet at Banani. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Deshal’s impressive new makeover

3h | Panorama
The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

23h | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

17h | Videos
Messenger to come up with new features

Messenger to come up with new features

17h | Videos
Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

17h | Videos
Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

6
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'