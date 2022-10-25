We are still in control of what happens in this World Cup: Mark Boucher

TBS Report
25 October, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 04:39 pm

South Africa coach Mark Boucher was happy to take the positives from a frustrating night that saw his side's opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Zimbabwe in Hobart on Monday abandoned.

The Proteas picked up just one point from their first appearance at this year's T20 World Cup, after persistent rain during their clash with the African side meant no result was possible.

It was a frustrating finish at Bellerive Oval for Boucher, given his team dominated much of the match that was reduced to just nine overs per side and were within 29 runs of the victory target when the rain really set in.

But Boucher was impressed with the efforts from his players and happy to take the point and move on to the next match South Africa will play against Bangladesh in Sydney on Thursday.

"The positive is it's not a do-or-die game for us and we are still in control of what happens in this World Cup," Boucher noted.

"We haven't had a good history with rain (at previous World Cups), but I would rather have it happen in the first game now where we are still in control of what we can actually do.

"It is a tough group, and there's probably one game that is really going to be a game that we're going to have to win, but we'll see. It's still very early in the tournament.

"I'm just happy the way our intensity was very good today, so that's a positive I can take out of it. And, also, Quinny (de Kock) played some special cricket shots, which I think sends a bit of a message as well."

The biggest shining light to come from the match for South Africa was the form of opener Quinton de Kock, with the left-hander looking in ominous form as he smashed an impressive 47* from just 18 deliveries.

The 29-year-old hit eight fours and one massive six during his unbeaten stay and Boucher believes this bodes well for the remainder of the tournament.

"Quinny is one of the most dangerous batters in the world when he plays like that, so it's nice from a coaching perspective to see him going out there and playing with that freedom," Boucher said.

"It's very good to Quinny sees a moment where he actually went out and just played the sort of free-flowing game that we know that Quinton de Kock, if he comes off, is very dangerous with.

"Happy for him to get a start like that. Hopefully he can continue with that confidence and that freedom because that's when I think we get the best out of him."

Boucher left star spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and experienced batter Reeza Hendricks out of his line-up against Zimbabwe, but said the duo will come into consideration for selection as the tournament progresses.

"There's other players in the 15 (player squad) that are sitting on the side of the field now too and I think that's the strength of our unit at the moment," Boucher said. 

"We've got some good depth, and we have some good options.

"We decided to go with the extra seamer today, which is quite harsh on Shamsi, but I think it was the right decision, especially with the rain around.

"We've got some good options going forward. If guys maybe get injured or lose a bit of form, we have got guys to back them up."

 

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Mark Boucher / South Africa Cricket Team / T20 World Cup 2022

