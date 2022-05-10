CSA withdraws all charges against Proteas head coach Mark Boucher

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 02:40 pm

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has concluded that there is no basis to sustain any of the disciplinary charges, including charges of racism, against Mark Boucher, the coach of the Proteas Men’s cricket team.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has concluded that there is no basis to sustain any of the disciplinary charges, including charges of racism, against Mark Boucher, the coach of the Proteas Men's cricket team. The Board of CSA has therefore 'formally and unreservedly' withdrawn all of the charges, less than a week before the disciplinary hearing was scheduled to begin.

Boucher was facing three charges over his handling of historical and current race-based issues during his time as a South Africa player and a coach which included his role in singing a team song with the words "b**** s***" in it to former spinner Paul Adams in his playing days, his handling of the Black Lives Matter movement with the current squad and his working relationship with former assistant coach Enoch Nkwe.

CSA has decided that the charges were no longer sustainable as Paul Adams recently announced that he had withdrawn from testifying against Boucher during the disciplinary hearing. In doing so, Adams stated that his concerns articulated during the SJN process were about the overall 'culture' in the Proteas team during the early 2000s, rather than being about any particular player.

The CSA has also taken into consideration that during the SJN process, Boucher formally apologised to Adams and after the SJN process, the latter indicated to CSA's lawyers that he accepts this apology.

Enoch Nkwe also decided that he too did not wish to testify against Boucher during the disciplinary hearing. In doing so, Nkwe stated publicly that he did not intend to take sides regarding Mr Boucher and that "whatever happens in that process, I hope the outcome will be the one that's best for the game". 

CSA's lawyers engaged with various other potential witnesses over the last month and concluded that none of the three charges were sustainable.

Also, the very recent ruling by Advocates - Hamilton Maenetje SC and Michael Bishop - in the Graeme Smith arbitration fortified the conclusion that the charges against Mark Boucher would be dismissed.

Having taken all of the above into account, as well as the advice of its external lawyers, CSA concluded that there was no basis to sustain any of the charges against Mark Boucher. CSA has therefore withdrawn the charges and will contribute towards his legal costs.

Cricket South Africa / Mark Boucher

