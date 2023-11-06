Smith believes Australia peaking at right time in World Cup

Sports

Reuters
06 November, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 08:33 pm

Related News

Smith believes Australia peaking at right time in World Cup

Since losing to India and South Africa in their first two matches of the tournament, five-time champions Australia have won five in a row and are third in the standings.

Reuters
06 November, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 08:33 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Australia have recovered from the rough start to their World Cup campaign and are peaking at the right time heading into the business end of the tournament, batsman Steve Smith said ahead of Tuesday's match against Afghanistan.

Since losing to India and South Africa in their first two matches of the tournament, five-time champions Australia have won five in a row and are third in the standings.

The top-four teams will make the semi-finals and another win against Afghanistan on Tuesday's at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will be enough for the side to seal their spot in the knockouts.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"You do want to be peaking at the right time in the end, but obviously you need to do enough to make the semi-finals," Smith told reporters on Monday. "I think that'd be the beauty of it if we were able to get there.

"We're playing some good cricket so hopefully we can have a good day tomorrow, get ourselves in there and give ourselves a chance."

Smith has scored 205 runs from Australia's seven games, not a rich haul by his standards but the right-handed batter feels his best was in store.

"It's been a little bit disappointing at times," Smith said. "But I still feel like I'm hitting the ball quite well, so hopefully some runs at the back end of the tournament."

Smith also had rich praise for Australia captain Pat Cummins, who entered the tournament having led the side in just four matches in the format.

"I think he's improved as it's sort of gone on," Smith said. "He's got the tempos of the game, he's understanding the pace of the game a lot more. He hasn't done it a lot so he's sort of working into it. I think he's done a terrific job after we were particularly 0-2 to get us in the position where we are now.

"He's doing a great job and yeah, we're right behind him and hopefully we can play well for him tomorrow."

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Steven Smith / Australia Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A deeper look at the RMG sector flare up

A deeper look at the RMG sector flare up

32m | Panorama
Raju, a bus helper, determined to keep the wheels of daily life turning amid nationwide political unrest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

'My stomach doesn't understand blockade': Transport workers who defy fear, death

7h | Features
Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

10h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

1h | TBS World
Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

9h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

1d | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

1d | TBS World