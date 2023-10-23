Shami the 'back-up' makes instant impact against New Zealand

It's purely in the pursuit for team balance that Mohammed Shami was kept out of India's first four matches at this World Cup. With clarity that Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are their two frontline pacers – because Bumrah is Bumrah and Siraj is India's second highest wicket-taker in ODIs this year – Shami was essentially vying for the third seamer's role. 

He would win hands down if bowling credentials were the only consideration, but the need for a seamer who can also contribute runs at No. 8 nudged Shardul Thakur ahead. Right or wrong, the team management perceived that as India's best chance of success in this tournament.

Against New Zealand on Sunday though, India's demand differed. Due to an ankle injury to Hardik Pandya – one that India simply don't have a like-for-like replacement for – they were seeking their five strongest bowling options because there was no sixth bowler providing back-up in case Thakur misfired.

So, in came Shami and he answered India's call in fine fashion. The 33-year-old claimed 5/54 in ten overs, helping India limit New Zealand to 273 when they were looking good for much more.

Shami's impact was immediate on Sunday. Into the attack after eight overs of immaculate discipline from Bumrah and Siraj, he struck off his very first delivery. Bustling to the crease before releasing with a seam position to envy, he instantly found the right length. Once the ball hit the seam, it cut back a fraction and bounced more than opener Will Young expected. The Kiwi batter may have still evaded the threat had he not tried to play square of the wicket, a mistake that resulted in an inside edge onto the stumps.

Shami should have had his second wicket in his very next over. Operating from around the wicket to left-hander Rachin Ravindra, another length ball outside off-stump tempted the No. 3 batter into playing an uppish square drive. With the ball heading towards Ravindra Jadeja at backward point, Shami may have already had his arms up in the air in celebration. Somehow, Jadeja, the safest of Indian fielders, put down a simple chance. Ravindra was batting on 12.

Still, India were firmly on top when Shami's first spell of 4-0-23-1 ended. By the time Rohit Sharma again turned to Shami though the complexion of the game had changed. New Zealand were now 160/2 after 31 overs, and a breakthrough was India's desperate need. So effective were Daryl Mitchell and Ravindra that India's spinners didn't seem to have an answer for once.

But Shami did. In the second over of his second spell, he accounted for Ravindra with an off-cutter that he miscued to Shubman Gill at long on.

Shami's repertoire in the shorter formats isn't always appreciated. Certainly not to the extent that his ability to move the ball either way off the seam and indefatigable propensity to bowl long spells in Test cricket is. But it's not for nothing that he has 36 wickets in 12 World Cup matches. He's 13th on the all-time list and third among Indians, only behind Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath. He's also the only Indian to take two fifers at ODI World Cups.

If it was a wily slower ball that brought him a wicket in the middle phase, it was old-fashioned death bowling that helped him finish with a flourish. He went full and straight, uprooting the stumps of Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry off successive deliveries. That he also dismissed centurion Mitchell, toe-ending a shot to deep midwicket, was just reward for a match-turning spell that Shami should cherish.

"See, honestly, it is never an easy decision," India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey had said of Shami's exclusion before the game against Bangladesh in Pune. "Difficult decision, honestly, even with the quality that he brings to the team, new ball, death, it is difficult to take that decision. But you have to take that decision, you only have eleven on the field."

It's all fine for India to say Shami gives them a happy headache once Pandya is back, but should they really be keeping a bowler of Shami's experience and calibre out? That's for them to seriously ponder in the days leading up to their next clash against England on October 29.

