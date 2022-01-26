Sevilla confirm Anthony Martial loan from Manchester United

Sports

Hindustan Times
26 January, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 02:17 pm

Related News

Sevilla confirm Anthony Martial loan from Manchester United

"Sevilla FC and Manchester United FC have reached an agreement which will see Anthony Martial join the club on loan until the end of the current season," the LaLiga side said in a statement.

Hindustan Times
26 January, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 02:17 pm
Sevilla confirm Anthony Martial loan from Manchester United

Sevilla have confirmed the loan signing of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial for the remainder of the season after the France international sealed his desired move away from Old Trafford on Tuesday.

"Sevilla FC and Manchester United FC have reached an agreement which will see Anthony Martial join the club on loan until the end of the current season," the LaLiga side said in a statement.

The 26-year-old has started only two Premier League games this campaign with his final appearance coming off the bench in the 1-0 win over West Ham United on Saturday, which now looks like a potential farewell for good.

Martial joined United in the 2015/16 season and scored 79 goals in 269 appearances, but had grown into an increasingly peripheral figure this season.

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick had praised Martial for the way he had conducted himself after the weekend win over The Hammers, despite the forward making it clear he wanted to leave the club.

"I know that he is a top player -- one of the best strikers in the Premier League -- but we have other players in his position," Rangnick told reporters.

"It is his wish to leave but, like I said to him, it always takes different parts to find an agreement."

Earlier in the month Rangnick said Martial had refused to be part of the squad for the Premier League draw with Aston Villa, which the player denied.

Sevilla are currently second in LaLiga, four points behind leaders Real Madrid and 11 ahead of Barcelona.

They will hope his goals can keep them in the hunt as they seek a first title success since the 1945-46 campaign.

Martial has also played for Olympique Lyonnais and Monaco in Ligue 1 and was part of the France side that finished runners-up at the 2016 European Championship.

However, he did not make the squad for the World Cup triumph in Russia in 2018.

 

 

Football

Anthony Martial / Sevilla FC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A recent study found that biomass burning (burning of leaves, wood, etc) is equally responsible as fossil fuel burning for black carbon emission, known to cause cancer. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

‘Biomass burning, high sulphur-containing gasoline are compounding air pollution’

15m | Panorama
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

1h | Habitat
The government has no policy framework in place to provide non-agricultural land to landless people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Polash

Why do landless people not get khas land? 

2h | Panorama
Looking at the mountains of Mirinja range from a jum ghar built on Chimbuk range. Photo: Imran Khan

Scaling Bangladesh's highest peaks: A personal account

3h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

19h | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

19h | Videos
Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

23h | Videos
Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure