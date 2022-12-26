Sarfaraz Ahmed on Test comeback: 'Heart was beating too fast'

In his 50th Test match against New Zealand, the former captain of Pakistan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, made light of the fact that his heart was racing as he prepared to bat. Sarfaraz, in his first home Test since making his debut, scored a crucial 86 runs to prevent Pakistan from losing to New Zealand in the first Test of the series.

In the press conference following the day's play, Sarfaraz said he was happy to have scored runs when Pakistan needed them most.

"When I played my first three balls, if you would have measured my heartbeat, the meter would have broken. My heart was beating too fast. It was not like I was debuting, I was making a comeback and the position was crunch."

"Babar gave me a lot of confidence and as a senior player the way he talked me through the pressure gave me a lot of confidence," he said.

The right-hander was disappointed that he did not make a century out of his innings, as he edged veteran spinner Ajaz Patel in the 86th over of the match, late in the final play session.

"I finally got an opportunity and I hope my today's knock will help the team," Sarfaraz said. "Of course it was disappointing not to get a century in my hometown, but the partnership with Babar was more important to me."