Potential cyclone looms: Widespread rain forecasted

Bangladesh

Joynal Abedin Shishir
18 May, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 10:20 pm

Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Polas warned of a high chance of rough seas starting from 23 May

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Meteorologists have forecast heavy rain across most of Bangladesh from 24 to 28 May due to the potential cyclone Remal. The cyclone may hit the coast between 26 and 27 May, according to weather experts.

Mostofa Kamal Palash, a PhD researcher in meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, told The Business Standard, "Our analysis of American and European weather models suggests Cyclone Remal could gain low pressure by 21-22 May."

He added that it may strengthen into a depression and then a deep depression between 22-23 May, potentially reaching full cyclone status on May 24.

"If Remal strikes the Indian coast between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, landfall could occur between 25 and 26 May. Alternatively, landfall between Barishal and Khulna divisions in Bangladesh and West Bengal in India is possible between 26 and 27 May," he further explained the possible landfall timings.

The rain associated with Cyclone Remal is expected to begin in Bangladesh on 24 May and last until 28 May. Moderate to heavy rain is forecast for 25, 26, and 27 May. Lighter rain is expected on 24 and 28 May. Polash also warned of a high chance of rough seas starting from 23 May.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has independently predicted rain or thunderstorms across various parts of the country, including Dhaka, within the next 24 hours starting at 9am Saturday.

Scattered rain or thunderstorms with temporary gusty winds are likely in several places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions. Isolated places within these divisions, along with Rajshahi, Rangpur, and Barishal divisions, could experience hail, said BMD's weather bulletin.

Meanwhile, a mild to moderate heatwave is currently affecting Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, and Barishal divisions, along with the districts of Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Chandpur, and Feni. This heatwave is expected to subside soon.

Precautionary measures urged for coastal fishermen

Due to the high likelihood of rough seas starting on 22 May, meteorologist Palash advised all seafaring fishermen to return to the coast by 23 May. He underscored that venturing out to sea from 24 May onwards would be unsafe.

The period between 24 and 27 May carries a high risk of extremely dangerous sea conditions. To prevent potential loss of life from trawler sinkings, Polash strongly urges fishermen to avoid deep-sea fishing from 20 May onwards.

Due to the potential heavy rainfall, Palash advised farmers to take necessary precautions. This includes harvesting and threshing any ripe paddy in the fields.

Additionally, measures should be taken to prevent rainwater from accumulating in vegetable fields and damaging crops during the cyclone, he said.

The meteorologist also advised that salt farmers in the coastal areas of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar should prepare to collect salt from their fields by 23 May.

Due to the anticipated rough seas on the Teknaf-to-Saint Martin route from 24 to 28 May, Polash also advised tourists visiting St Martin's Island to depart before 24 May.

